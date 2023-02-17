MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,606 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,244 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.4% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $89,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.90. 1,272,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,663,331. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.92. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $419.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

