Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 349 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.38. 1,060,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,183,385. The stock has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $116.91 and a one year high of $154.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.82.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

