Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.12. 2,198,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,077,785. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $130.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

