Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,538 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.94. 2,186,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,704,727. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $153.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.17. The firm has a market cap of $191.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

