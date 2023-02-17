Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $12.98 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.7% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.02. 3,567,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,314,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $259.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.01.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,047 shares of company stock valued at $15,921,296 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.