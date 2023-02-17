Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $4.40 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,195,000 after purchasing an additional 119,602 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,659,000 after purchasing an additional 260,184 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $192.67. 5,230,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,154,197. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.27 and its 200 day moving average is $182.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

