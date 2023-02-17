Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.8% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in Pfizer by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $43.04. 4,509,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,704,336. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $241.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.21.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

