Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 10,299 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,299 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Prologis by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $564,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Prologis by 46.6% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Prologis by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.31. The company had a trading volume of 420,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,977. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.17. The company has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading

