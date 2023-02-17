Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 11,131 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,131 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.8% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 402.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 1.7 %

CVX traded down $2.75 on Friday, hitting $163.82. 2,138,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,990,254. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $130.52 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $316.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.02.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. HSBC increased their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,838 shares of company stock valued at $34,043,238. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

