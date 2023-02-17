Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,918 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,298,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,558,248. The stock has a market cap of $168.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

