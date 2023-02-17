Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 4,508 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2,927.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 60,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 70,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 65,640 shares during the period. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $10,559,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $99.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,496,292. The stock has a market cap of $167.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.95. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

