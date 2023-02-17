Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in PayPal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $882,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.89. 4,104,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,194,889. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average is $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

