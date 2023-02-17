M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Declares Dividend of $0.04

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from M&F Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.03.
M&F Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of MFBP stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. M&F Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.
M&F Bancorp Company Profile
