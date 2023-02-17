Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Minto Apartment Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.