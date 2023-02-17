Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.87 million-$782.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.69 million. Mirion Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.28-0.34 EPS.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

MIR opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16. Mirion Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

About Mirion Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 143.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter worth $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the second quarter worth $75,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

