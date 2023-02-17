MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.33.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 2.1 %

MKS Instruments stock opened at $98.23 on Thursday. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $163.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 218.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

