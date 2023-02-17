MOBLAND (SYNR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $104.94 Million

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One MOBLAND token can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MOBLAND has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. MOBLAND has a total market capitalization of $104.94 million and $327,269.98 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MOBLAND

MOBLAND was first traded on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MOBLAND Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBLAND should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

