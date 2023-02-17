Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the January 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.93. The stock had a trading volume of 857,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,095. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

Several brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,270.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

