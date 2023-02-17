Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $159.97 on Top Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.92 billion and approximately $90.84 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $159.97 or 0.00646099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,758.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00408876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00090871 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.99 or 0.00541166 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00173027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00184729 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,241,676 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

