Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 8.61 Per Share

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

MONY stock opened at GBX 235 ($2.85) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 210.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 199.50. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 162.30 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 244.11 ($2.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 2,149.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MONY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.16) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised Moneysupermarket.com Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.79) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 275 ($3.34) to GBX 240 ($2.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 245 ($2.97).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

