Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.82

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.82 and last traded at $104.63, with a volume of 1248927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,769,000 after acquiring an additional 636,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,358,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,186,000 after purchasing an additional 393,798 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,345 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after buying an additional 391,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

