Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.82

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.82 and last traded at $104.63, with a volume of 1248927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.
Monster Beverage Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.09.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,769,000 after acquiring an additional 636,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,358,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,186,000 after purchasing an additional 393,798 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,345 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after buying an additional 391,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.
Monster Beverage Company Profile
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.