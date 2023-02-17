Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.39.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $104.04 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $105.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.89 and a 200 day moving average of $96.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

