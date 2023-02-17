Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.39.
Monster Beverage Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $104.04 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $105.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.89 and a 200 day moving average of $96.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Monster Beverage Company Profile
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
