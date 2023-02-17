Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY) Shares Purchased by HGC Investment Management Inc.

HGC Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 460,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monterey Bio Acquisition were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Monterey Bio Acquisition by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 330,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,002,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Monterey Bio Acquisition by 7.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Price Performance

Monterey Bio Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

About Monterey Bio Acquisition

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biotech industry. The company was formerly known as Chardan FinTech Acquisition Corp.

