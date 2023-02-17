MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Trading Down 9.6%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $15.94. 140,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 104,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.