Mr. Cooper Group’s (COOP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on COOP. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.60.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $47.00 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $947,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,375,765.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 843.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 430.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.