M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Position Boosted by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in M&T Bank by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTB opened at $159.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.66 and a 200-day moving average of $167.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.32.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

