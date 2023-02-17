M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 712.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 219.3% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 146.0% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.32.

Shares of MTB opened at $159.68 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.66 and a 200-day moving average of $167.63.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

