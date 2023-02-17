MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Lowered to C$73.00 at CIBC

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.14.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTY Food Group stock traded down C$3.94 during trading on Friday, hitting C$65.23. 183,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,786. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$62.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$59.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$45.20 and a 12 month high of C$73.50.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.