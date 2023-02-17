MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.13. MultiPlan shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 199,606 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MPLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MultiPlan Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $712.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of MultiPlan

In other news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,287 shares in the company, valued at $148,891.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MultiPlan by 3,139.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MultiPlan

(Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.