Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUR. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 293.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,146 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,190,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,246,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after buying an additional 729,319 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,196,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,137,000 after acquiring an additional 724,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Murphy Oil Trading Down 2.4 %

MUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.