National Bank Financial Cuts IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to C$4.00

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.10 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.68.

IAG opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 186,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,687,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after buying an additional 1,268,700 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in IAMGOLD by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 177,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 63,903 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 66.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,032 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 96,712 shares in the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

