National Bank Financial Cuts MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target to C$26.00

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG Silver stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 337,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.07. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

Institutional Trading of MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in MAG Silver by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 334,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.