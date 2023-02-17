National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform Overweight” Rating for B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

National Bank Financial restated their outperform overweight rating on shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTG. Scotiabank cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC cut B2Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. M Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.21. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $5.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,872,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,806,000 after buying an additional 1,421,802 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,269,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,516,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,311,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 28,752,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,095 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

