National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.77. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$62.68.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$56.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,167. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.61. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$52.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.85%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$53.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$326,703.65. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 407 shares in the company, valued at C$23,781.01.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

