National Bank Financial Trims Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Target Price to C$1.35

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Marathon Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Marathon Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MGDPF opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

