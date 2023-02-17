National Bank Financial Trims SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Target Price to C$23.00

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $24.58.

In related news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,337 shares in the company, valued at $12,562,757.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other SSR Mining news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $53,799.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,134.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $262,055.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562,757.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,686 shares of company stock worth $326,984 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

