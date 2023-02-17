National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$110.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CSFB from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NA. TD Securities lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$105.09.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NA traded up C$0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$101.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,325. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$82.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$103.25. The company has a market cap of C$34.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$96.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$93.17.

Insider Activity

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.53 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 10.1000003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total transaction of C$1,889,640.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,853,867. In related news, Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total transaction of C$1,889,640.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,853,867. Also, Director Yvon Charest bought 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$96.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,418.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at C$1,523,419.92. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,257.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.