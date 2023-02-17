National Bankshares Trims Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Target Price to C$68.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPM. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

TSE WPM opened at C$57.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 18.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$39.05 and a 52 week high of C$65.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.90. In other news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 24,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$1,344,952.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,645,102.53. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total value of C$1,773,000.90. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,100 shares of company stock worth $4,325,858.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

