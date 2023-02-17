National Grid (LON:NG) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,250 ($15.17) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 960 ($11.65) to GBX 1,050 ($12.75) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,150 ($13.96) price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,108 ($13.45).

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 1,048.50 ($12.73) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.21. The company has a market cap of £38.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,305.56. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 10.51 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,271.46 ($15.43). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,022.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,024.29.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

