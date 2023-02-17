NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

LON NWG opened at GBX 286.30 ($3.48) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 285.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 261.24. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 313.10 ($3.80). The company has a market cap of £27.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,131.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded NatWest Group to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.86) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.61) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.61) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 344.29 ($4.18).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Stories

