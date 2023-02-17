Neblio (NEBL) Price Up 8% This Week

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $33.41 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00006901 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.75 or 0.00433812 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,938.81 or 0.28736476 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,800,266 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

