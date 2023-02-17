Needham & Company LLC Boosts DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $84.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.95.

DoorDash stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.46. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $130.20.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $19,318,208.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,441 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

