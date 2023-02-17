NEM Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEM has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. NEM has a market capitalization of $359.98 million and $9.90 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.02 or 0.00426966 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,824.01 or 0.28283031 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEM Coin Profile

XEM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

