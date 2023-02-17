Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.
NBH traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,369. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $14.45.
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
