Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

NBH traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,369. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

