Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS.

Nevro Stock Down 8.7 %

NVRO stock traded down $3.42 on Friday, hitting $36.09. 444,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,523. Nevro has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $78.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nevro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

