Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nevro from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $39.51 on Monday. Nevro has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $78.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -119.72 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,205,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Nevro by 294.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,081,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,415,000 after buying an additional 807,678 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 920,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 638,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after purchasing an additional 568,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nevro by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after purchasing an additional 287,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

