Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nevro from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.
Nevro Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of Nevro stock opened at $39.51 on Monday. Nevro has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $78.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -119.72 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.44.
Nevro Company Profile
Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.
