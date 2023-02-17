Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Trading Down 7.9% After Earnings Miss

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $35.13 and last traded at $36.39. Approximately 94,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 639,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS.

Get Nevro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Institutional Trading of Nevro

Nevro Trading Down 5.6 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nevro by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average is $42.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.