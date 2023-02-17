New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) PT Lowered to $50.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFE. Bank of America started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Transactions at New Fortress Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

In other news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

