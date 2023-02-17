Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Newmark Group had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Newmark Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.37. 629,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.72. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $18.43.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Newmark Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 6,298.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 41.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Newmark Group

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.