Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.189 per share on Friday, March 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Nexa Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Nexa Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nexa Resources to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

NYSE:NEXA opened at $6.50 on Friday. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nexa Resources from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the third quarter valued at $63,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at $138,000. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the Mining and Smelting segments. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates. The Smelting segment consists of facilities that recover and produce metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products.

